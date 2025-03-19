Bystander captures alarming scene of cars forcing pedestrians into the street: 'Not a parking spot'

"There's no respect for cyclists here."

Navigating a car-centric city can be frustrating, especially when drivers disregard biking and walking lanes.

One Redditor recently vented their grievances online after sharing an image of cars double-parked in the bike lane in New York City.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were disappointed to see cars blatantly ignoring the rules and putting bikers at risk.

"Doesn't matter how short the stop is, not a parking spot," one user wrote.

"The cars should really be on the outside of the bike lane," commented another Redditor. "There's no respect for cyclists here."

When drivers double-park in the bike lane, they force bikers to move onto the sidewalk or into the car lane, which is dangerous for pedestrians, bikers, and drivers. In congested cities like NYC, it's especially important for drivers to respect the bike lane and avoid using it as a secondary parking spot.

Across the country, Redditors have vented similar frustrations due to poor city designs and disrespectful drivers. In Houston, for example, residents have expressed their exasperation at the city's lack of walkable infrastructure.

Unfortunately, in the U.S., pedestrian and bike-friendly cities are not the norm. A 2023 report found that only 1.2% of urban land in 35 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country is considered walkable.

Designing cities with pedestrians in mind, however, boosts the health and economy of the local area. Pedestrian-friendly cities encourage residents to walk or take advantage of alternative forms of transportation, such as biking, which promotes physical activity. By walking through community centers, residents are more likely to stop and shop at local businesses.

Taking advantage of alternative forms of transportation is also a great way to save money down the line. By biking or riding public transportation, you can cut down on gas and car maintenance costs while benefitting the environment. Fewer cars on the road means fewer harmful pollutants entering the atmosphere and warming the planet.

Redditors continued to discuss the problem of cars illegally parking in the bike lane.

"Take the lane and let the other cars honk as much as they want," wrote one user.

"Almost died doing this once Uber driver got so close and basically tapped my rear tire," responded another Redditor.

