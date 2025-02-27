Woman shares brilliant trick using old yogurt lids: 'I've never thought of this'

If you've ever despaired about finding the perfect Tupperware for every occasion, this thrifty TikTok hack can keep your food fresh without dirtying any dishes.

The scoop

Michelle (@michellepearlpnw) shared the perfect way to cover small bowls, and you probably have the solution in your fridge. Yogurt lids, as it turns out, can be ideal for keeping things fresh.

The video pans over two small bowls topped with plastic Greek yogurt lids. The caption reads, "When that yogurt lid perfectly fits your fish sauce and chili bowl."

Michelle said her parents came up with the ingenious plan and playfully noted that thriftiness like this proved they were immigrants. "I giggled at first," she commented, "Then was like, 'Wait, this is actually so smart.'"

How it's helping

This handy tip is kind to both the planet and your savings. First, you're getting extra use out of a supposedly single-use plastic, which means it takes longer to end up in the trash. Reducing waste reduces overcrowding in landfills and protects the ocean from plastic pollution. Using this easy trick to keep small quantities of food or sauce fresh longer also reduces food waste.

In addition to the brilliant eco benefits, reusing a yogurt lid as a bowl cover can save you from dirtying dishes or using more expensive single-serve portions.

Sure, the yogurt lid will eventually end up in the recycling bin, but its life cycle is made much longer through multiple uses. It's handy to know your options when it comes to recycling to ensure your effort is having the impact you intend.

From getting paid for your old Hydroflasks to earning cash from Trashie for recycling textiles, the benefits of looking after the environment are far-reaching.

What everyone's saying

"I've never thought of this," one commenter wrote in what seemed to be the consensus for this nifty trick. The hack garnered a lot of praise, with another user saying, "Hey that's actually smart let me save mine."

Michelle's parents received plenty of admiration for their innovative idea, with commenters banding together to share the wonderful tips and tricks that their own parents passed down. As someone noted, "This is actually genius."

"That's a great idea and recycled plastics are a good thing," another impressed TikToker added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.