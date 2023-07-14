Homeowner shares unbelievably simple hack for covering up nasty bathroom smells: ‘So easy and effective’

Keeping the bathroom clean is one thing, but to keep it smelling great, too? That one can be a challenge. Luckily, one Instagrammer posted a budget-friendly hack to keep your bathroom smelling fresh.

The scoop

Instagram user Candice Batista (@candicebatista) is a self-described “environmental journalist” who posts about environmental issues as well as budget- and planet-friendly life hacks.

Her DIY bathroom air freshener is genius in more ways than one — it’s a simple recipe consisting of common household items, and it’s way cheaper than buying a new air freshener every few weeks.

The hack involves a drill, a mason jar, some baking soda, and a few drops of essential oil.

The first step is to get a mason jar. The size doesn’t matter too much, but it should be easy to hold in one hand.

Then, you just have to drill a few holes in the top of the jar so it looks like a big salt shaker. Fill it with baking soda and a few drops of the essential oil of your choice.

Once you’ve used the bathroom, you just need to shake some of the baking soda mixture into the toilet and flush to get rid of any smell.

“Give it a sprinkle and you’re good to go!” Batista describes in her how-to video.

How it’s helping

This DIY air freshener is a fantastic way to save on household supplies. Aerosol fresheners can go for up to $9 a can, and other fresheners, like wall plug-ins, cost at least a few dollars apiece.

For Batista’s idea, however, the mason jar is a one-time purchase, and you can get a box of baking soda for less than a dollar. Essential oils can get a bit pricey, but you only need a few drops for this recipe, and you can use them in other DIY cleaning recipes — such as this dust cleaner or these non-toxic wipes.

These hacks are also a much more sustainable way to keep your house clean and smelling delightful.

A majority of air fresheners are sold in plastic or metal aerosol packaging. About 40 million tons of plastic are already thrown away each year in the U.S., and aerosol cans are made of metal — a nonrenewable resource that releases planet-warming gases into the air when extracted.

In addition, aerosol cans release volatile organic compounds (VOCs.) VOCs contribute to air pollution and can cause a host of physical side effects, such as irritation, headaches, and even damage to the central nervous system. VOCs can also end up in local waterways after being accidentally flushed down the drain or tracked into nature on your clothes and shoes.

What everyone’s saying

Instagram users loved the simplicity of the hack.

“So easy and effective, saving this!” wrote one.

Others were thrilled by how cost-effective it was. “I should try this! I never thought of deodorizing my toilet. I got an air spray from Bear Market but this sounds cheaper,” added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.