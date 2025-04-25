  • Home Home

Woman shares adorable way to reuse empty medicine bottles: 'This is so cute'

by Katie Dupere
"Wow, you're so creative."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Repurposing doesn't get sweeter than this. A creative TikToker shared how she turned an empty pill bottle into a prescription for love that's adorable and eco-conscious.

The scoop

TikTok user Lia (@li4swurld) shared a sweet DIY project she made as a pick-me-up for her boyfriend using an empty pill bottle. In the video caption, Lia explained that her boyfriend wasn't feeling well, so she "made him some medicine."

@li4swurld bf was not feeling very well so i recycled an old pill bottle to make him some medicine 🙂 ♻️💕 #recycle #crafts ♬ pastel ghost - ☆

That "medicine" was in the form of little love notes folded and tucked inside the pill bottle. Each note offered a cheerful or silly message, including "You are so good looking" and "I love you from my head to-ma-toes," paired with a doodle of affectionate tomatoes.

Lia even designed a prescription-like label for the recycled pill bottle, instructing her boyfriend-turned-patient to "read one when feeling down, as needed."

Once the prescription was filled, Lia wrapped it all in a heart-decorated paper box, which she added was also repurposed from old lip gloss packaging. It's a gift that does some good for the heart — and the planet.

How it's helping

Repurposing pill bottles into a love note "prescription" isn't just a creative gift — it's a fun and practical way to give new life to something that usually gets tossed.

With Americans filling an estimated 4 billion prescriptions annually, that's a massive number of empty plastic pill bottles entering our homes. And, unfortunately, pill bottles often aren't accepted in curbside recycling due to their small size and potential contamination if not properly cleaned.

While avoiding plastic is vital to protecting our environment, some plastics are relatively unavoidable. That includes plastic pill bottles — at least until more eco-friendly options are readily available to consumers. Reader's Digest explains that amber-colored and opaque plastic pill bottles help preserve medication potency by acting as a barrier against moisture, sunlight, and air. The sturdy nature of plastic is also important for effective child-locking features and overall durability. 

While we may not be able to eliminate plastic pill bottles just yet, we can find creative ways to reuse them to keep them out of landfills — and maybe even bring a smile to someone's face in the process.

What everyone's saying

Lia's sweet DIY quickly won over fellow TikTokers, who filled the comments with praise and admiration for the repurposing. Many were inspired by her creativity and eager to try the idea themselves.

"This is so cute," one commenter wrote.

"Wow, you're so creative, Lia," another added.

"I want to make this for my mom and sister," a third TikTok user commented.

x