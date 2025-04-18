Woman shares smart way to make use of empty pill bottles: 'They can be very useful'

A TikTok user shared some smart and simple ways to repurpose empty pill bottles. In a short video, Lolita's Crafts (@lolitascrafts) shows different ways to give discarded pill bottles a new purpose.

The scoop

The clip shows the talented creator repurposing pill bottles for storing sewing equipment and using the lids as a pin cushion. She points out that they're especially good for this task.

"These work great because they lock, so you can keep it away from little hands," she says.

It's a neat and creative way to get use out of something that otherwise would have ended up in the trash.

How it's helping

The hack shows that, with a little creativity, reducing waste is a cinch. The plastic used in pill bottles is difficult to recycle and takes decades to break down. Giving plastic waste a new lease of life will keep it out of oceans and landfills.

Often, items that are still perfectly usable end up clogging landfills anyway. They have a negative impact on the environment, from the release of harmful pollution to habitat destruction. Landfills also incur social costs, from health hazards for locals to sharply reduced property values. Additionally, ocean pollution, primarily caused by human activity, causes biodiversity loss and harms ecosystems.

Hacks such as this are just one of many ways that people can reduce their pollution footprints. Some include financial rewards for turning in unwanted goods. For example, there are options for trading in old electronics and clothes, and there are many bargains to be had shopping secondhand.

What everyone's saying

The video generated a handful of comments. One complimented the poster on her resourcefulness and skills. "We need to learn to sew more so we can make these," they said, prompting the TikToker to respond, "They can be very useful and I feel so bad throwing them away."

