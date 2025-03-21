  • Home Home

Woman reveals how she uses empty pill bottles to make the most of beauty products: 'I'm glad I'm not the only one that does this'

"I have way too many empty pill bottles."

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Maintaining an aesthetic can be expensive. For example, hair dye can cost upward of $15, and you might not even use the whole product. 

Thankfully, Madi (@imnoturgothgf) has shared a way to make the money you spend on colorants stretch a bit further — while making another sustainable move in the process.

The scoop

Madi detailed how to use old pill bottles to store a small amount of unused hair dye product. 

@imnoturgothgf

Mental illness core 🤪

♬ Just A Girl - No Doubt

This is one of a number of creative ways that people are repurposing these little plastic vials, with some using them as plant propagators, storage for sharp objects, or even a case for tiny survival kits

How it's helping

While Madi described the hack as "unhinged," it actually makes a lot of sense. If you don't use up all of the hair dye, that product will simply go to waste, meaning money is washed down the drain or thrown in the trash. 

But if you use the same brand or color repeatedly, that could soon add up to an additional use that could save you a chunk of change.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Additionally, pill bottles often get thrown out when you've used up all the medication. While they can be recycled, there is still a significant chance they will head to landfills anyway. There, they will take up space and contribute to the production of methane — a planet-warming gas that is much more potent in heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide. 

But reusing those bottles for practical purposes can at least delay that journey while making the most out of a vessel that requires energy and dirty fuel to create. By using what we have instead of buying new things, we slow the cycle of consumption that leads to more and more items being created — and then thrown out — that we didn't need in the first place. 

What everyone's saying

"My boss puts parmesan in hers," one commenter said, "and her work snacks."

"Laundry quarters, car change, extra screws, ear plugs, m&m's, skittles," someone else suggested. "I have way too many empty pill bottles."

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

Saving money 💰

Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I'm glad I'm not the only one that does this," a third added. 

