Gardener shares 'impressive' side effect of fast-growing plant: 'A beautiful beast'

A wholesome post to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit showcased a gorgeous prairie dock plant amid a burgeoning native plant garden.

The original poster explained that they are "only about five years into learning about native planting" as they work to make their garden as native as possible.

Photo Credit: Reddit

About their beloved prairie dock, the OP shared how exciting it is to begin a native garden, calling the plant "a beautiful beast that seems to have flowers that cause a frenzy with the insects."

"Impressive!" commented one user on the outstanding growth of the plant, while another referred to it as "an absolute BEHEMOTH."

Native plants can help you cultivate a stunning garden while supporting and adding to the ecosystem. The trend has gained a following because it is more affordable and less laborious than other forms of gardening.

Spending less money on water and other maintenance costs could help you save hundreds per year. The boost in groundwater from healthy soil and the resilient nature of native plants also mean that you won't have to spend so long laboring in your garden and can spend more time enjoying it. Additionally, a boost in pollinator activity around native plants means that you can sit back and watch as pollinators and the ecosystem do the work for them.

Sustainability blog Commons explained in more detail how much money you can save with a native garden. One reason is that native plants do not require mowing, helping you "save time and money that you would invest in buying, running, and maintaining the gas (or electric) mowers."

The OP inspired others to rewild their yard.

"Just saved this post," wrote one. "I gotta get her in my yard."

Another simply appreciated the photo from afar.

"I needed a smile, thank you for posting this. Good plant doing a good job," they said.

