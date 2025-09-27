Resident outraged as thoughtless neighbor causes upsetting property issues: 'This is a definite emergency'

Can't stop, won't stop. Yes, these are Miley Cyrus lyrics, but it's also the response from neighbors after being asked to stop a damaging habit.

A post on r/Apartmentliving gave a grim look at the consequences of their fellow tenant's actions.

The photo shows a clogged double-basin kitchen sink. Warning: the murky water is disturbing. The post's caption said, "New neighbors won't stop pouring grease down the drains," indicating that this isn't a first-time offense.

The grease clogs the drains, causing their sinks to fill up with slimy water that has to be emptied to prevent overflowing. The OP wrote that the neighbors refuse to admit fault after being confronted, claiming it isn't their doing.

To top it off, management says there will be a rent increase for all tenants to cover the damages if it happens again.

Dealing with neighbors can be a real pain. They can be a particular burden when it comes to eco-friendly upgrades and lifestyle choices like solar panels or laundry habits. Knowing how to handle these relationships and conversations can be vital to a healthy co-existence.

One comment on the post made a suggestion, writing, "I would show them this picture and politely ask them to please stop. It's worth a shot."

If all else fails, there are hacks to unclog drains filled with grease using boiling water and all-natural ingredients like vinegar. These hacks will not only save you money, but they also prevent toxic chemicals found in store-bought solutions from eroding pipes and finding their way into our waterways.

The clogged sink fiasco brought on a lot of discourse. From advice to personal experiences, the conversation was inspired and aplenty.

"Absolutely disgusting," one Redditor commented.

In agreement, another wrote, "This is a definite emergency."

"People flush all kinds of things that they shouldn't. Diapers, tampons, wipes, cat litter. It's wild," someone shared as they shook their head.

"Read your tenants/renters rights. It's almost always illegal for them to raise the rent of everyone because of one tenant's maintenance failures," advised another.

