Homeowner shares foolproof method to avoid costly plumbing repairs: 'I do this all the time'

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Amanda (@only_half_wicked) showed a useful hack for disposing of cooking grease.

"I do this all the time," said one commenter.

@only_half_wicked Aluminum Foil hack to save the plumbing for everyone who had to learn what to do with grease after they moved to town and didn't have "woods" to throw it in. 😂 When I cook meat in a skillet, I use a paper towel to soak up grease and discard. #hacksandtips #lifehack #kitchenhacks #countrygirl #grease #plumbingtips ♬ NO AUDIO - Sok Baraby

The scoop

Amanda demonstrated how she puts a square of foil in her kitchen sink, creating a concave, bowl-like receptacle in the drain area. She then drains the cooking grease –– in her case, from making hamburger meat –– into the foil, waits for it to solidify, then simply closes the foil around the grease and throws it away.

How it's helping

Pouring grease down your kitchen sink can create issues for your home and the environment.

When grease goes down the drain, it can solidify in the pipes and cause blockages that may lead to plumbing issues and expensive repairs. If the grease makes it past your home's plumbing, it can enter the wastewater system and contribute to large blockages called "fatbergs." Fatbergs are difficult to remove from community wastewater systems and can cause harm to the environment.

Since these wastewater treatment systems are not directly viewable unless you work for the treatment facility, people often have an "out of sight, out of mind" mentality, not realizing the impact seemingly innocent actions can have.

Fat, oil, and grease do not break down in the sewer systems and can combine with other nonbiodegradable items that should not be flushed or rinsed down the drain. These fatbergs can cause tremendous blockages in the water system.

In addition, when grease enters our waterways, it can create pollution that affects aquatic plants and animals, as well as the water supply for humans.

Disposing of grease using Amanda's method is a helpful alternative to simply dumping grease down the sink.

What everyone's saying

While some who viewed the TikTok video had heard of similar hacks for properly disposing of kitchen grease, others were grateful for the tip and planned to try it.

"I always wondered what to do with grease," said one enlightened commenter.

"Wow! That's a nice little hack," one user said. "Definitely gonna try that. Thanks."

"This is so smart!!" said another.

