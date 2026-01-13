Gardener stuns with photos of thriving winter plants: 'Impressive'

"They look bright and beautifully determined."

A Reddit gardener earned widespread attention after sharing photos of potted chrysanthemums thriving in harsh weather conditions — including snow — prompting viewers to rethink what resilient, low-maintenance gardening can look like.

The post, shared to r/gardening, features a trio of images showing bright chrysanthemums in multiple seasons. Titled "My chrysanthemums are not giving up!" the post showed flowers pushing through snow and cold that would typically signal the end of a growing season.

As extreme and unpredictable weather becomes more common, the images resonated with gardeners looking for plants that can handle shifting conditions without intervention.

Beyond the visual appeal, the post taps into a growing interest in resilient, climate-adapted gardens. Hardy plants that tolerate temperature swings often require less water, fertilizer, and maintenance — saving gardeners time and money while reducing environmental strain. This approach is especially appealing as the changing climate drives more frequent heat waves, heavier rainfall, and sudden cold snaps.

For homeowners, these benefits extend beyond potted flowers. Replacing a traditional turf lawn — which is water-hungry and time-consuming — with alternatives such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can lower water bills and reduce upkeep.

Native and natural lawns are better suited to local conditions, support pollinators, and thrive with minimal intervention. Even partially replacing a lawn can deliver meaningful savings and environmental benefits.

Gardeners inspired by moments such as this one are increasingly experimenting with native plants, container gardens, and natural lawn upgrades that prioritize resilience — showing a thriving garden doesn't have to mean constant effort.

Commenters celebrated the chrysanthemums' determination.

"Wow. They have more will to live than me lol," one person joked.

Another replied, "Yeah, same here. I look at these little guys pushing through the snow like absolute champs, and meanwhile I'm inside losing to the cold like a rookie. They're out here taking winter better than I ever could."

Others echoed the admiration.

One user wrote, "They look bright and beautifully determined."

Another shared: "And that's why we love them!! Beautiful."

Someone else summed it up in one word: "impressive."

