Homeowner shares unbelievable before-and-after video after transforming front lawn: 'Really inspiring'

As a homeowner, it's easy to get stuck in the routine of boring and repetitive landscaping. Try to remember that even a few small changes can make your home stand out and help the environment at the same time.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a Reddit user posted a video from YouTube showing their progress turning their yard into a native prairie garden.

The video went in-depth on the hundreds of plants that the poster grew and all the wildlife and pollinators that were attracted by them.

"Starting in May 2024, I began converting my front lawn into a native prairie, and I documented the process along the way. I was really surprised at how well it went and the ridiculous number of insects that appeared, even in a relatively small area of native plants," they said in the post.

Other Reddit users loved seeing the original poster's full process of transforming their property, and they shared some of their own stories with native plants.

"A big thank you for helping native pollinators and making a difference!" a commenter said.

"Absolutely love it! It's so addictive attracting new species of insects right? People like you give me so much hope about the future," another user commented.

"This is a really inspiring video and great info to help jumpstart my efforts. Thank you kindly," one user wrote.

Filling your yard with native plants like this poster may seem like a daunting project, but you can start small and build a beautiful garden. Plants native to your area encourage biodiversity, support pollinators, and help wildlife survive.

Even if you don't do it all at once, rewilding your yard with grass alternatives like clover and buffalo grass and other natives can save you time on lawn maintenance and money on water bills and other expenses.

