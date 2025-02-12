Shopper stunned after discovering high-end treasures at local thrift shop: 'I'm incredibly envious'

A Reddit user on r/ThriftStoreHauls stumbled upon quite the find at their local thrift shop.

"I found this beautiful canteen bag by Portland Leather yesterday at a local thrift store. I paid $35 for it and I love it! It's my first Portland Leather bag and the quality is amazing," they said in the post.

A standard Portland Leather bag starts at $78 but can cost anywhere between $90 and $120, so nabbing an on-brand, affordable product like this is a steal if I ever saw one.

Thrift stores often provide affordable means of buying typically expensive products that many consumers would have difficulty justifying otherwise, easily saving them up to $100 a year. They also generally prevent valuable items from being thrown into landfills.

By thrift shopping, the user was able to land four bags just like this without breaking the bank.

"Did you find this IN a Portland thrift store?? As someone who lives in Portland and eyes their store all the time, I'm incredibly envious!" another user said on the post.

One commenter reacted with an image of the famous "The Scream" painting by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch, prompting the original poster to reply, "Omg, this made me laugh! Thank you!"

"That is stunning! Great find, and may it serve you well," another user commented on the same post.

"Such a good find. I have that bag in teal and the big tote bag and they are the best purse/totes I have ever owned," said another.

In some instances, thrift stores can offer designer clothing or personal care products at sub-double-digit prices. These products normally list for hundreds of dollars.

