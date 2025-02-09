  • Home Home

Thrift shopper left in shock after discovering design on $4 find at local Goodwill: 'No effing way'

Thrifting not only benefits one's wallet, but it is also an easy way to give a home to items that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Reddit user on r/ThriftStoreHauls may have stumbled upon one of the wildest thrift finds ever. 

The Redditor found a Hermès Paris scarf at their local Goodwill store for only $4. This is a good price under normal circumstances, of course. However, this haul is special because Hermès scarves and general apparel can normally sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The French luxury fashion chain is known worldwide for its designer lineup of accessories, from scarves to gowns that are made of high-end leather and silk, which ensures the high price of its goods. 

Being able to snag usually expensive items like this for cheap at a thrift store is fairly standard for most thrifters and offers an affordable means of owning normally unobtainable or unique treasures. 

"No effing way wow," said one commenter.

A similarly good score popped up recently with a shopper who landed Danner brand boots, normally hundreds of dollars, for only $30. 

However, it is also worth considering whether or not certain hauls are legitimate, as many thrift stores can also sell fake items — like designer clothing — though most have systems in place to prevent this sort of thing. 

"I really don't want to be 'that guy' because it's lovely and an incredible find! But it seems wrong not to mention it. You may want to have someone take a look at that. It looks like there are quite a few registration errors, and that issue usually doesn't make it through QC," said another commenter, warning about the potential of the scarf being fake. 

