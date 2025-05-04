Home cook shares candid review after testing sleek new kitchen gadget: 'I'm in love with this thing'

A content creator who does a lot of cooking and crafting at home recently shared a review of a portable induction stove via YouTube.

2leelou Creates (@2leelou Creates) went through all the specs of the AMZCHEF Portable Induction Cooktop in her video. The small hot plate comes equipped with several different modes, including simply keeping food warm — great for a fondue party.

The home cook was surprised to see how quickly the device heated her teapot: "Wow, it's really hot!"

In just four minutes, the tea kettle reached a rolling boil. "That's quicker than my stove can do," she said. "I'm in love with this thing."

One of the primary advantages of electric kitchen gadgets is their energy efficiency. Unlike gas stoves, which transfer only about 33% of their heat to the food, many electric appliances can transfer between 74% and 85%, depending on the technology. This efficiency can mean reduced strain on energy sources — a benefit to the environment. It can also cut cooking time and lower utility bills.​

Going electric in the kitchen can be better for your health too. According to recent reporting from the Associated Press, gas stoves can "release pollutants like nitrogen dioxide that has been linked to asthma and cancer-causing benzene."

Rob Jackson, a Stanford University environmental scientist and co-author of a 2022 study on gas cooking pollution, said he stopped using a gas stove once he got into this research. "You wouldn't stand over the tailpipe of a car breathing in the exhaust from that car," he told the AP. "And yet nearly 50 million households [in the United States] stand over a gas stove, breathing the same pollutants in their homes."

Jackson's 2024 publication on a similar subject showed that indoor gas stoves could be a factor in as many as 19,000 premature deaths each year in the U.S., with low-income families disproportionately impacted. Globally, the situation is much worse.

Making the shift to electric appliances can reduce these serious health risks. Some electric stoves can even operate during a blackout. The U.S. government has also been offering rebates to homeowners who make the switch from gas stoves as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

It's worth noting that the Trump administration has indicated an intention to remove these incentive programs, so those looking to enjoy the cost savings may want to pursue the opportunity sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, legally, making major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress.

This induction cooktop might be small, but it could mean great things for the environment, your health, and your wallet. "I'm impressed by the price too," a commenter on 2leelou Creates' video wrote. "I thought it would be more expensive."

