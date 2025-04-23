The 'holy grail' of electric stoves can run during blackouts — and qualifies for massive government incentives

"This could be the holy grail of induction, as far as I'm concerned."

Amid a widespread turn to all things electric, Copper's Charlie cooktop not only has phenomenal power but also may come at a hugely discounted price.

Copper is a brand that prides itself on "building a new category of home appliance." To fight the use of gas stoves, which contribute to pollution and cause health issues such as asthma in the homes of people who own them, Copper provides a stove that plugs into the wall. It comes with battery power.

While induction cooktops such as this one have been around since the early 1900s, their popularity has soared recently. Both the accessibility and affordability of this kind of stove have improved, and their sustainability benefits compared to those of gas stoves — which create carbon dioxide, a polluting gas — give them an even greater appeal.

With the Charlie cooktop, the upsides are better than ever. The product is able to store power, so even when the electricity is out, such as during a blackout, you can still cook 3-5 meals thanks to a fully charged battery.

As the prominent downside with induction cooking over the years has been the initial cost of these stoves, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law in 2022, changes that — and acknowledges the environmental benefits of electric products. It provides tax credits on things such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and even electric stoves. In turn, Copper ranges can come at a discount of thousands of dollars.

Through the IRA, consumers can get up to 30% off the cost of induction ranges, which cook faster and are more cost-effective than other stoves.

Though these price cuts on electric products make them more realistic purchases for consumers, the Trump administration has consistently mentioned eliminating the subsidies. While this would require an act from Congress, their future remains uncertain. To take advantage of the IRA while it still stands, the nonprofit Rewiring America offers tools and a calculator to help individuals manage the credits.

The sleek design and incredible Earth-friendly benefits of the Charlie stove have received high praise.

"This could be the holy grail of induction, as far as I'm concerned," Rachel Wharton of The New York Times wrote.

Similarly, Vox's Adam Clark Estes said Copper's product was one "good example of how clean tech is coming to our homes in a meaningful way."

Of course, not everyone is looking for a major kitchen upgrade. For renters or people seeking more budget-friendly induction options, plug-in burners represent great opportunities to access the cooking and air quality benefits of induction. Though these don't qualify for IRA incentives, they cost far less, with models starting at only $50.

