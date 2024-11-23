Woman shares shocking details about popular H&M items after closer inspection: 'This is not it'

"These are things I want to be extremely mindful of coming in contact with my body."

Polyester makes up close to 70% of all clothing, according to EarthDay.org. But many people worry that this synthetic material poses very real health risks for people who wear it — and that's just about everyone.

What's happening?

The sustainable style influencer Moyo (@_theconnoisseur) shared a video where she visited H&M's website to check out some listings, explaining that she always looks at labels before buying.

But, "lo and behold, much to my un-surprise it is completely polyester," she says of her favorite look. "So it's going to be a hard no and a pass for me."

She explains that polyester is engineered synthetically and releases chemicals and microplastics. "These are things I want to be extremely mindful of coming in contact with my body. So I implore you, stay away from polyester."









One commenter echoed her concerns, writing, "Checking composition of materials before buying always stops me from buying things."

Ultimately, Moyo concludes, "This is not it."

Why does clothing material matter?

As Moyo points out, clothing is not optional — it's something every person uses, every day. Because of that, it's even more critical to be aware of what's really in our fabrics.

Neuroscientist Denise John wrote in an article for Goop how synthetic clothes shed microplastics and chemicals, which then make their way into our bodies via pores, hair follicles, and sweat glands. And as Moyo mentions, many of these chemicals are classified as endocrine, or hormone, disruptors.

The health impact of our clothing is still being studied, John writes, but "what we do know for certain is that microplastics are getting into our bodies — in different ways and from various sources. And reducing the chances for them to do so can benefit our health."

Yet despite these risks, commenters on Moyo's video lamented how difficult it is to find any clothing that isn't made of polyester — even those with misleading labels claiming to be sustainable. One wrote, "I was in Neiman Marcus and there was a $600 dress 100% polyester. INSANE!!!"

What are some alternatives?

Unfortunately, until widespread research and regulation reshape the fashion industry, the burden of action will rest with the consumer. Fortunately, there are plenty of brands working with safe, non-toxic fabric out there — as well as countless more pieces to be found at thrift stores and in community marketplaces.

One commenter shared, "I'm on my journey of removing polyester and non-natural fabrics from my wardrobe. I was shocked to see how many things are made with this material."

And the more we vote with our dollars, Moyo points out, the greater the incentive brands have to move away from polyester.

