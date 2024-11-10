Calls for regulation grow as massive clothing corporations refuse to disclose information: 'Increased transparency and accountability are crucial'

"It's far too easy for many brands to remain impervious to advocacy and resistant to change if the obligations on them are purely voluntary."

The fashion industry has a dirty secret, as many brands lack climate plans and transparency on the planet-warming pollution they produce, Reuters reports, leading critics to call for increased regulation.

What's happening?

The nonprofit Fashion Revolution recently released a report that studied 250 of the world's largest fashion brands and found that 53% lack a decarbonization target. Meanwhile, 45% of them fail to disclose the emissions footprint of the raw materials they use or the volume of clothing they produce.

Reuters reports that the organization is linking with other European campaign groups to push for strong rules in the textile-specific standards currently in development under the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. Fashion Revolution is also asking fashion brands to invest 2% of their revenues to support a "clean, fair and just" energy transition, according to the news site.

"Increased transparency and accountability are crucial in combating the climate crisis… It's far too easy for many brands to remain impervious to advocacy and resistant to change if the obligations on them are purely voluntary," said Liv Simpliciano, Fashion Revolutions's policy and research manager, per Reuters.









Why is it important to clean up the fashion industry?

Simply put, fashion is a dirty industry that endangers human health and the planet. For instance, according to Green America, textile manufacturing is responsible for about 20% of the world's industrial water pollution.

Plus, clothing accounts for one-fifth of the world's 300 million tons of plastic pollution yearly, per Fortune. When we wash our clothing, microplastics are released and enter waterways, the Natural Resource Defense Council explains. These plastics not only affect the marine environment, but can enter our bodies when we eat fish and other ocean-dwelling animals. So far, microplastics have been tied to serious health issues like cancer, lung disease, and birth defects.

Meanwhile, fast fashion is responsible for 8% to 10% of all planet-warming pollution, according to the United Nations. As Earth continues to overheat, we face dangerous consequences like more frequent and severe weather that puts lives in jeopardy and destroys homes and crops.

And that's not all — more than 100 tons of textiles end up in landfills each year, according to Earth.org.

What's being done to clean up the fashion industry?

A number of more sustainable fashion brands are popping up. For instance, a U.K.-based startup has created the world's first potato thread, which can be used to produce sustainable, all-natural fabric.

Plus, many companies, like Patagonia, The North Face, and Francesca's, have started circular programs that allow customers to return their clothing for store credits, thereby keeping the items out of landfills.

You can help by reducing the amount of new clothing you buy — some ideas include participating in circular programs, thrifting, and mending your torn threads.

