Gardener stunned by unexpected visitors captured in thriving yard: 'I have a whole new appreciation ... now'

"There are a lot more types of pollinators than people think."

When your hard work pays off and your garden really begins to bloom, it's only natural for the occasional passerby to stop in and show their appreciation.

For one Redditor, those visitors came in the form of a wide assortment of insects and arachnids.

Taking to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the original poster shared a collection of pictures showing off the pollinators that appeared in their garden.

The Redditor offered up an important reminder: "There are a lot more types of pollinators than people think, it should [be] taught that bees and butterflies are not the only ones!!"

While bees and butterflies do get the lion's share of the credit, many other bugs, such as flies and spiders, can work as pollinators as well.

According to The Nature Conservancy, wasps, flies, and even spiders can play an invaluable role. These creatures help promote biodiversity and strengthen ecosystems, leading to a healthier food chain for us all. As the United States Department of Agriculture has shared, 75% of the world's flowering plants and 35% of all food crops rely on pollinators.

Native plants can be pivotal in supporting pollinators as they are better suited to local climates and soils. The National Park Service has also noted that native plants can often be more attractive to native pollinators than non-native plants.

Not only can rewilding your yard help support your local ecosystem, but it can also save you some cash and time. Native plants tend to require less water and hands-on maintenance. They can even help prevent invasive plant species from invading your yard.

In the comments section, most couldn't help but join in on the excitement.

"Nice pics! Yeah, I never knew moths [were] also pollinators until I started native gardening," wrote one commenter. "I have a whole new appreciation for them now!"

"Those are awesome insects!" exclaimed another.

A third commenter seemed to express some anxiety about seeing a similar explosion of pollinators in their own yard. "Cool. Mine will wake up in about a month and a half," they wrote. "Cant wait."

