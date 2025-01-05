Seasoned gardener shares unexpected hack that will boost your veggie harvest: '[I] never knew this'

"[I've] never done this! Maybe that's why my harvest isn't great."

Popular TikTok gardener SavannahJoy (@savannahjoy215) shared an unusual hack to help veggie plants thrive: pollinating by hand.

The scoop

"You've got cucumbers growing. Now what?! Here's a look at how I help to ensure pollination daily," SavannahJoy wrote in the post's caption.

By inserting a paintbrush into a male blossom, you can then transfer the pollen into the female blossom, encouraging growth.

"You'll see a cucumber growing in the next few days!" the gardener said.

The hack works on many varieties of vegetables, such as cucumbers and squash, and on some fruits, such as melons.

How it's working

Pollination is crucial for plants to grow. To speed up the process, you can pollinate some plants by hand. Bees are usually responsible for pollinating by carrying pollen from one flower to another. However, the declining bee population means that this process can take a while.

"Sometimes [pollinators do this step] but often over the last few years I've found there just aren't enough pollinators anymore," SavannahJoy wrote in the comment section. "And I have tons of plants to draw them in!"

This hack means that you get more harvest in a shorter period, which is a great way to save money on groceries.

By growing cost-effective crops that are worth the investment, such as tomatoes and cucumbers, you can take the first step to saving about $600 on produce a year.

What people are saying

TikTokers were grateful for the hack, with many hearing about it for the first time.

"[I] never knew this!" a TikToker commented.

Another shared the same sentiment: "I've been growing cukes for years and never done this! Maybe that's why my harvest isn't great. I'm off to impregnate my veggies."

If you have some old paintbrushes that can be repurposed or Q-tips, this hack can boost the growth of your crops.

