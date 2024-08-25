Farmer squashes common myth about annoying garden pest: 'I squish them every single time'

There are lots of misconceptions about gardening, from what plants you can regrow to when to water. One farmer on Instagram has busted yet another gardening myth.

The scoop

PawPaw Ridge Homestead (@pawpawridge) shares tips about how to have the best garden with its nearly 250,000 followers.

In one video, the account debunked a common myth about squash bugs. Many folks think that if you squish and kill one of these bugs, it will release a pheromone that attracts more of them. PawPaw Ridge explains that this is a common misconception.

"Why would they put out a pheromone that would attract towards a danger?" he says.

He goes on to explain that, when squished, these bugs give off a strong smell that actually acts as a deterrent, warning others of danger. While it doesn't last long, this alarm pheromone may be helpful to your garden, warning other squash bugs to stay away.

How it's helping

Squishing a few of these annoying pests may not keep your garden pest-free, but understanding the potential deterrent effect can help you more effectively manage your plants. In the Encyclopedia of Insects — which can be partially viewed on ScienceDirect — the authors explain some of the science behind this alarm pheromone.

"Alarm pheromones initiate arousal, defensive, and assembly behaviors," the encyclopedia reads.

How the pheromone is received depends on the type of insect and sometimes the distance from a hive or nest. Insects may be more likely to flee when far from their nest and may swarm to defend when close by. Behavior is also species-specific; some insects are more social and thus may be more likely to go on the offensive when encountering alarm pheromones.

As this post states, killing a squash bug may warn others of their kind to stay away. However, the University of Minnesota recommends dropping these insects in warm, soapy water as the most effective way to kill them.

Easy and free tips like this will help you maximize your garden's harvest, which could be great news for your wallet.

Many home gardens have the potential to provide hundreds of dollars of produce per season — not to mention the practice of gardening benefits physical and mental health.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners in the comments were in agreement about this being a busted myth.

"I squish them every single time I see them!" wrote one person.

Another commenter suggested, "I dump them into soapy water with the dang Japanese beetles."

"Killing 'em off every day," another person said. "Pick leaf, fold it to trap 'em in & give it to the hens. Bye bye bugs!"

Using the garden pests to feed your chickens? We love to see it.

