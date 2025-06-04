Driver sparks outrage after sharing of photo of baffling destructive scene: 'What a nightmare'

"That unfortunately is a concern I have for mine too."

A Redditor encountered a picture of an electric vehicle in the news and needed to share it to r/Polestar.

The Polestar 4 in the photo was mistaken for a Tesla and became the victim of pink spray-painted graffiti.

"Drive safe, and maybe consider a 'Definitely Not a Tesla' sticker," the original poster wrote in the caption.

Tesla vehicles have been subjected to a wide range of vandalism, perhaps in part because of the tarnishing of the brand by CEO Elon Musk. Sensors have been popped out, scratches have been applied, and messages have been scraped into car hoods. Some owners have even resorted to disguising their vehicles in an attempt to avoid such damage.

Tesla's downfall is significant, considering it played a leading role in advancing electric vehicles and continues to be the most bought EV brand in the United States, according to Cox Automotive data.

Regardless of brand, electric vehicles play a vital role in modernizing transportation. EVs are cheaper to run than gas equivalents and pose fewer health risks to drivers and passengers.

On top of that, using electricity as fuel is a lot better for the planet than burning gas. Carbon dioxide produced by traditional cars traps heat in the atmosphere, which induces more destructive weather patterns worldwide.

The extra heat also melts polar ice caps, which in turn raises sea levels. Oceans suffer increased temperatures and acidification, resulting in deep ecosystem damage. Even when taking manufacturing pollution into account, EVs are far better for the planet than gas-powered cars.

If you have an EV and plan to do more charging at home in light of recent vandalism incidents, it may be worth investing in solar panels. This helps you save even more on electric utility bills and doubles down on a commitment to the environment.

Reddit commenters were sad to see a Polestar being caught in the crossfire of Tesla's negative PR.

"What a nightmare," said one Polestar subreddit member.

"That unfortunately is a concern I have for mine too," another added.

