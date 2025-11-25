Shopper stunned after finding 'Holy Grail' items posted for just $20: 'I am still vibrating in shock'

One lucky thrifter just scored what might be the secondhand deal of the year, and the internet is celebrating with them.

In a post shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a shopper shared photos of two stunning stacked plywood chairs they purchased for $10 each, calling them their "$20 Holy Grail."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained how a moving company posted the chairs on OfferUp, hoping to offload 15 of them quickly after a client asked them to just "get rid of them." The shopper managed to grab two before the rest were snapped up by another smart buyer.

"They weigh 129 lbs each and miraculously we were able to fit both in the backseat of our Honda civic," the user wrote. "As a single income family of 3 thrifting out of necessity, there is no way we could ever afford luxury furniture like this in our lifetime. I am still vibrating in shock at my dumb luck."

Well-made furniture such as these chairs, made from durable materials with traditional craftsmanship, can last decades longer than the mass-produced options available today. Sometimes, they'll resell for wads of cash. In fact, the same chairs that the OP found are selling anywhere from $2,000 to over $8,000 on resale sites. Even if they didn't use them in their house, they could easily flip them for a profit.

At secondhand stores, shoppers can stock up on everyday items for less and find high-end items at major discounts. Thrifting can help families while supporting a more circular economy that keeps perfectly good items out of landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Secondhand shoppers have stumbled across some incredible finds, from rare vintage treasures to mid-century gems. Whether you're looking to save money or turn a profit, shopping at thrift stores or other secondhand shops is one of the easiest ways to find amazing bargains while also reducing waste. With most furniture waste ending up in landfills, giving old furniture a new life helps cut down on planet-heating gases like methane being emitted into the atmosphere.

Commenters were shocked and excited for the OP. "I would make people come over just to look at my chairs," one person joked.

Another added: "Fwiw, the glimpse of your house we get looks amazing :)) congrats on the great haul!! Thrifting for the win!"

A third commenter chimed in, saying: "Someone in LA is selling them for $650 apiece on Craigslist. Great find."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.