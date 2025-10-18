Passerby thrilled after finding high-quality item sitting out for free on curb: 'Amazing'

When one Reddit user stopped to check out a discarded piece of furniture on their local curb, they didn't expect to uncover a mid-century gem worth hundreds — maybe even thousands — of dollars.

The user posted photos of their find, a Johannes Sorth/Nexø Møbelfabrik secretary bookcase, to the r/MidcenturyModern subreddit, where vintage furniture enthusiasts quickly recognized the designer's signature craftsmanship.

The Danish-made piece, often valued at more than $1,000 in good condition, was sitting free for the taking.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's missing the two upper shelves," the original poster wrote, "but I figure I'll be able to find a way to replace them somehow. Definitely not a reason to let this absolute beauty be thrown into a landfill."



After a quick polish, the once-dull finish came back to life, and the signature tambour doors worked perfectly.

Commenters were floored. "From the curb?! Amazing!" one wrote. Another added: "I have almost the exact same one — I paid a pretty decent amount for mine. Great find!"

Rescues like this are proving how valuable it can be to take a second look at what others throw away. With a little cleaning or repair, curbside furniture can turn into high-quality pieces that would cost a small fortune if new. It's a practical way to save money and, just as importantly, to keep usable items out of landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Secondhand shopping continues to surface remarkable stories — like a dresser restored and resold for hundreds, or a thrift store sofa revived to look brand-new — reminding people that quality often lasts longer than trends. Those willing to hunt, clean, and restore can furnish their homes beautifully for next to nothing while giving craftsmanship like Sorth's a well-deserved second life.

Finds like this prove that the best furniture doesn't always come from a showroom. Sometimes it's waiting at the end of your block, just one scrub and polish away from a second life.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.