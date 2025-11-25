Homeowner furious after getting caught in baffling standoff with HOA: 'Honestly you need a lawyer'

"They need to fix this."

A homeowner took to r/HOA to ask for advice after getting trapped in a plumbing standoff with their homeowners association. The original poster was experiencing plumbing issues like loud pipes and sewage backing up.

They shared that their toilet was damaged after some recent maintenance. The HOA said it would provide a new toilet but declined to fix the pipes any further.

This isn't just a plumbing dispute; it echoes a broader pattern of HOAs across the country blocking cost-saving, eco-friendly upgrades or neglecting critical infrastructure.

The OP asked in the post, "Given that the problem clearly involves shared plumbing lines (other units are affected too), can the HOA actually refuse to service it?"

HOAs' unwillingness to maintain shared plumbing can result in leaking pipes, water damage, rising utility costs, and health risks. If left unrepaired, leaks can lead to mold, structural damage, or even compromised water quality, which can threaten health and safety.

When HOAs fail to maintain critical shared infrastructure, like plumbing, drainage systems, or electrical components, homeowners often bear the financial burden. This can lead to skyrocketing utility bills, costly emergency fixes, and long-term property deterioration. A small leak can turn into a flood.

"They need to fix this," one commenter said. "Honestly you need a lawyer."

Many homeowners are also pushing for effective home upgrades like rooftop solar panels, rainwater collection systems, and even native landscaping. But in countless communities, board members point to restrictive bylaws to block these improvements. In some states, that's actually illegal.

If you're in a similar situation, make sure to review what your HOA is responsible for. Document issues, organize with your neighbors, and seek legal advice. If bylaws are standing in the way, consider working with your community to change them.

At the end of the day, HOAs shouldn't block homeowners from saving money, protecting the environment, or maintaining basic needs. They should help protect your property and community.

