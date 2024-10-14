Homeowner floored by HOA's request to construct major project on property: 'I would get a lawyer'

"If it's on your property but doesn't belong to you then you 100% deserve fruits of its labor."

An Oklahoma homeowner went to r/HOA for advice after they were approached by their homeowners association to dig a new well on their property.

The post explains that the well's purpose is to feed the shared neighborhood pond in the residential area of single-family homes.

The OP expressed several concerns, including how this would affect their personal well and the possibility of digging a new well if theirs were to dry up. There's also the matter of compensation, if there should be any at all, and whether or not they should be allowed access to the well since it would be on their property.

These are valid concerns, especially since HOAs aren't always known to have homeowners' best interests at heart — particularly when it comes to eco-friendly home improvements such as installing solar panels and growing native lawns. Ironically, these changes can save money while increasing property values — despite how many HOAs act.

The homeowner's concerns were met with several opinions.

One Redditor steered clear of giving legal advice, writing, "These seem like questions you should be asking a lawyer."

Another agreed, going a step further in their suggestion: "I would get a lawyer and also require that the HOA pay lawyer fees as part of the agreement."

"If it's on your property but doesn't belong to you then you 100% deserve fruits of its labor," someone else advised.

Keep in mind that there are ways to work amicably with your HOA. Use this guide to start the conversation and make changes in your neighborhood.

The OP's worries are compounded by the fact that water conservation is crucial in the state. According to Plantmaps, as of Sept. 24, approximately 56% of Oklahoma was under drought conditions. The state says 1.8 million residents live in areas of drought, with that number increasing in recent weeks.

Over half of Oklahoma's water comes from the Ogallala Aquifer — one of the largest in the world — which has been a vital water source over the years. Investigate Midwest reported that warnings were given in the 1950s that this resource could one day run out. As foreseen, water levels have been dropping for decades — and it's been even more rapid in this last decade.

This depleted resource could turn into a nationwide problem, as the aquifer underlies and provides for eight states in the High Plains. It's just another reason why conserving water is so important. Being mindful of and caring for our natural resources before they reach a point of crisis is the first step in taking action to prevent similar problems in the future.

