Homeowner seeks guidance after HOA denies yard renovation plans: 'I'd get a lawyer'

"The HOA will back off."

by Alyssa Ochs
"The HOA will back off."

Planting a native garden is a wonderful way to reduce lawn care maintenance, save money on watering and pesticides, and support local pollinators

However, well-intentioned homeowners are often met with opposition from their HOAs because of outdated, restrictive rules that don't benefit the community or the environment. 

In a Reddit post, one homeowner vented to r/NoLawns followers about their family's struggle to start a native garden in North Texas. 

"While we have always wanted to bring in some native wildlife and shade onto the property, we are currently having trouble with our HOA sharing our vision," they wrote. "The plants listed in the plans to the HOA were almost all native trees and flowers with consideration on where and why they will be planted."

The HOA denied the family's plans, citing easement line issues and claiming that adding trees hinders grass growth. The original poster asked Reddit users for advice about overcoming HOA resistance. 

Beyond North Texas, HOAs nationwide have prevented people from updating their homes with sustainable, money-saving features. From drought-resistant plants to solar panels and traditional grass alternatives, many HOAs hinder environmental progress. 

If you wish to make eco-friendly updates, the best approach involves thoroughly understanding the HOA rules and local laws. Approaching your HOA board as a calm, well-informed, and research-backed resident can go a long way in facilitating positive change for your family and neighbors. 

The original poster is an excellent example of a homeowner doing precisely this, noting that they have been reading up on the relevant property codes, restrictive covenants, and the Texas Residential Property Owners Protection Act. 

Reddit users commented with advice and support to help the family move forward with their gardening plans. 

"Lawyer up," one Redditor advised in the comment section. "The HOA will back off."

Another user agreed and wrote, "I'd get a lawyer if you don't feel comfortable reading your HOA bylaws yourself."

Other Reddit users shared their success stories about going against HOA rules and enjoying the natural yards of their dreams. 

"Not great advice, but I did it anyway (in Austin) and ended up with yard of the month after three years of growing," a Redditor said. "I added native plants & wild grasses in a border around the house, down my property line, and along the sidewalk in an L-shape next to the driveway."

