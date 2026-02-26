5 simple money-saving drain hacks to try before calling a plumber

There are various connecting parts of the drain under your kitchen sink.

Few things are more annoying than a slow or clogged sink, but that doesn't mean it's always a good reason to shell out cash in order to fix it. There are plenty of simple steps you can take to prevent clogs — or clear them when they happen — without calling a plumber:

1. Clean out the P-trap

Photo Credit: iStock, TikTok

The P-trap is the U-shaped part of the drain, and it's a common place for sediment or gunk buildup. Most P-traps can be removed by hand, so all you need to do this is a bowl and an old toothbrush.

Remove the trap, clean out the inside, then rinse it at a different sink to avoid a mess. Reattach the trap, making sure to firmly tighten the nuts. Then, fill the sink, and let it drain to check for leaks.



Read more →

2. Check the stopper

Photo Credit: iStock

A lot of stoppages occur due to buildup around the stopper, usually a mix of hair, soap, grime, and overall grossness.

To remedy this, remove the nut on the back of the drain pipe directly beneath the sink — this may require pliers — and loosen the lift rod so you can remove the stopper. Clean all the gunk and hair off the stopper, then rinse it at a different sink. Reinstall the stopper, test for leaks, and you're good to go.



Read more →

3. Plunge your sink

Photo Credit: iStock

Flat plungers are made for sinks, not toilets. To properly plunge your sink, it has to be filled with a healthy amount of water.

Plunge away with a back-and-forth motion just like you'd do a toilet. This could take a few tries, but it will work for many stoppages. Depending on what's causing the stoppage, this could just be a temporary fix, but it will get your sink draining for a while. As always, check for leaks.



Read more →

4. Flush your drain line

Photo Credit: TikTok

This is one of the easiest preventative measures you can take. It's a good idea for any sink, but it's a must if you have an older house and don't have a garbage disposal. Simply fill the sink up with hot water and let it drain.

This will help flush away any loose items or buildup and should be done every week or two. Also, if you're in this situation, call a plumber. There's a good chance a disposal can be installed with little reworking of the drain pipes.



Read more →

5. Remove the drain piping

Photo Credit: iStock

This is a little more involved than simply removing the P-trap, but if you can put together a puzzle, you can do this.

There are various connecting parts of the drain under your kitchen sink, with a potential for a stoppage at a few different places. Remove any part of the drain that isn't directly connected to the sink, the disposal, or going into the wall. Then, clean and rinse them out. Put it back together, check for leaks, and go enjoy the money you saved.



Read more →

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



