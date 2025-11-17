Handyman demonstrates easy method to fix clogged sink: 'It works like magic'

When a sink stops draining, most people reach for a drain cleaner or call a plumber. But one handyman is showing that the fix might already be hiding in plain sight: your plunger.

In a short video, YouTube user How To Fix It Workshop (@howtofixitworkshop) demonstrates what happens when you plunge a clogged sink, and the results are surprisingly satisfying.

It's one of those quick, no-fuss fixes that makes you wonder why you didn't try it sooner.

The scoop

In the clip, the creator fills a sink that refuses to drain, then gives it a few steady plunges.

Within seconds, the water moves down the drain, proof that sometimes, the simplest tools still do the trick.

There's no fancy equipment, just a bit of elbow grease and some good old-fashioned know-how.

A plunger works by creating pressure and suction that can dislodge whatever's blocking the pipe, restoring water flow without any harsh chemicals or expensive gadgets.

The best part?

You probably already have everything you need. Just grab a plunger, make sure the sink overflow hole is sealed — you can even use a wet rag for better suction — and plunge with firm, even motions until the clog clears.

How it's helping

This quick fix saves time, money, and frustration.

Instead of spending on name-brand drain cleaners or calling in help, you can get things moving again with something most households already own.

It's also better for your pipes and for you. Avoiding chemical cleaners means less exposure to fumes and harsh ingredients, which can be tough on both skin and lungs.

Using simple, eco-friendly methods like this one is good for the planet, too. Skipping bottled cleaners means fewer plastic containers piling up in the trash, and that adds up over time.

Plus, when you use common household items like plungers, baking soda, or vinegar for cleaning, you're keeping your home safer and cutting down on waste, all while saving a few dollars.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn about this hack.

One viewer said, "I did this to my bathtub drain … It works like magic." Another added a helpful tip for keeping things clear: "For better, longer lasting drainage: 1. Remove stopper first, 2. Then use a plunger."

