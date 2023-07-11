Homeowner enraged after frustrating exchange with a disrespectful plumber: ‘I don’t think he’s going to like [my review]’

“Some cities can and will fine you for [that]”

One homeowner on Reddit recently claimed that their plumber made a mess of their eco-friendly waste management system.

While the story was posted on r/mildlyinfuriating, the incident seemed like more than just a mild annoyance. The Redditor shared evidence of how the plumber responded to complaints — in a way that would frustrate many homeowners.

“Had our water heater replaced today,” the Redditor said. They then attached a screenshot of their text exchange.

“Your guys filled our compost bin with trash,” read the first outgoing message. “And we have very little water pressure in the kitchen. There was also garbage in our recycling. Not cool.”

The only visible reply was a flippant, “Your [sic] welcome.”

Photo Credit: u/Affectionate_Dog_882 / Reddit

When done right, recycling and composting are money-saving choices that are good for the environment. Recycling is a cost-effective program that provides cheap materials to manufacturers, which may help keep the cost of some products down while avoiding sending material to landfills.

Composting turns food waste into potent fertilizer. It can be used to beautify your yard or even to grow fresh fruits and veggies.

However, both solutions have one thing in common: Only the appropriate materials can go in the bin. At best, the wrong kind of trash creates extra work to sort out, and at worst, it can ruin the batch of recycled material or compost, as Less Waste explains.

The potential fallout for the original poster even went beyond that. One commenter pointed out that “some cities can and will fine you for having garbage in the recycling bin.”

With that in mind, it’s no wonder this Redditor was upset about their plumber’s carelessness. “And it was freaking trash day, so I had to dig through our gross-*** compost bin and sort through all of our recycling,” they added. “Last text from him before this was asking for a review… I don’t think he’s going to like it.”

