Ridiculous product found on store shelf sparks greenwashing claims: ‘You’ve become the very thing you swore to destroy’

It’s pretty common to see grocery stores selling reusable bags nowadays, which is a huge win for the planet. However, it seems like one grocer completely missed the point when a shopper came across a display of mesh bags wrapped in plastic packaging.

The Redditor posted the photo in the subreddit r/CrappyDesign with the caption, “Reusable bag…. Sold inside [a] Styrofoam tray and plastic wrap.”

The bags are placed near the apple displays, probably to encourage shoppers to buy them for their produce.

While the store probably had good intentions, the benefits of the reusable bags were unfortunately canceled out by the unnecessary packaging. Many stores simply hang the reusable bags on racks for customers to buy, so the choice of packaging is strange, to say the least.

Plus, the world is drowning in plastic pollution, and it seems like the problem will only get worse if current trends continue. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that global plastic waste will nearly triple by 2060 “without radical action to curb demand, increase product life spans and improve waste management, and recyclability.”

The OECD report also found that half of the waste will end up in landfills while not even a fifth will get recycled. In 2060, the organization estimates that nearly two-thirds of plastic pollution will come from single-use items like packaging, as well as “low-cost products and textiles.”

But thankfully, there’s hope for a brighter future with a lot less plastic trash.

More sustainable alternatives to plastic made with natural materials, such as seaweed and mushrooms, are gradually becoming adopted as companies look for greener options. Consumers can also do their part to help the planet by opting for silicone food containers instead of plastic or buying reusable grocery bags (hopefully not wrapped in plastic).

People in the comments were quick to point out the sad irony of the plastic-wrapped reusable bags.

“You missed out the best part…the label says ‘zero waste’!” one commenter noted.

Another Redditor tried to understand the absurd reasoning: “Is it so they know which ones are being purchased for the first time and which are being reused as intended? Is there not a better way!?” they said.

“You’ve become the very thing you swore to destroy,” added another Redditor, summing up the situation perfectly.

