Woman shares 'genius' hack to give old plastic lids a new purpose: 'That's actually so smart'

"If I can find a way to reuse something I'm doing it!"

Preventing cut fruit from turning brown has never been easier, thanks to a simple hack shared on TikTok using common household items. All you need is plastic lids and elastic bands.

The scoop

Nobody likes brown fruit or vegetables, especially children. Now, thanks to this simple hack shared by My Life As Kenzie (@b.itchcookie), brown fruit can be a thing of the past. "What a great way to reuse old plastic container lids!" they wrote in the caption.

In the video, the OP explains how they save plastic lids and cut a hole on either side before placing the apple on it — cut side down — and attaching it with an elastic band. This hack works like a silicone cover that you can buy for fruit and vegetables, protecting the cut side from being exposed to the air, which causes it to turn brown.

How it's working

Reusing and repurposing kitchen items such as plastic lids is a great way to use things you already have instead of buying specialty products. This will not only save money but also extend the life of the produce. By keeping food fresh for longer, people are more likely to eat it, reducing grocery bills and the amount of food thrown away.

Upcycling household items also keeps them out of the landfill, which reduces the amount of pollution in the environment. There are currently over 3,000 active landfills in the U.S., and they are growing every year. Reducing the amount of food wasted at home can help reduce overcrowding of landfills and protect the environment.

If you can't find another way to use an item, the next best thing you can do is recycle it. Knowing what you can recycle in your area is the first step. There are also several organizations that can help you recycle common household items, such as Trashie, which offers deals and discounts when you donate your old clothes.

How2recycle is another initiative that can help you recycle your waste. The coalition has launched QR codes on some brand labels. A quick scan of these codes will tell you if an item is recyclable in your region, and it is hoped this initiative will continue to expand in 2025, making recycling easier.

What people are saying

People reacted positively to the OP's genius hack by liking, sharing, and leaving comments.

"That's actually so smart!" one person wrote, to which the OP responded, "If I can find a way to reuse something I'm DOING IT!"

