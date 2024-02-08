Video reveals unbelievably simple hack to give drooping potted plants extra support: ‘What a perfect idea!’

It’s important to keep in mind that plants can droop for several reasons.

Just like humans, plants can get tired and need extra support to reach their full potential.

If your plants have been looking sad lately but you’re not sure how to perk them up, Instagram account Illawarra Yard Maintenance has the perfect solution using part of a plastic bottle.

The scoop

All you need is a medium-sized plastic bottle and scissors for this creative plant hack. Start by cutting around the top part of the bottle about an inch below the cap.

Once you’ve removed that part, cut down one side of the bottle until you’re about half an inch above the base, then cut off the bottom. Use the remaining piece from the middle of the bottle to wrap around your plant stems.

In the video, a worker from the landscaping company showed the hack in action on a drooping potted plant.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The caption read, “Give your plants some support with this plastic bottle hack.”

How it’s helping

Some people use moss or a rope and wooden poles for additional support, but it’s a lot easier to grab a bottle you probably already have at home. Plus, it’s a money-saver since you don’t need to buy expensive fertilizers or new planters to keep your plant friends looking their best.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that plants can droop for several reasons, such as under or overwatering, insufficient sunlight, branches that are too heavy, aging leaves, outgrowing their pot, or saving energy, according to Garden Therapy. Make sure to repot your plant if it’s getting too big, water it regularly, and trim dead leaves so it isn’t weighed down.

But if you want a quick fix, reusing plastic bottles benefits the planet and your wallet. Nearly 482 billion plastic bottles are used worldwide each year, but only about 9% of all plastics get recycled, according to the nonprofit Habits of Waste.

Having a green thumb also boosts your mental health by reducing stress and increasing optimism than non-gardeners.

What everyone’s saying

Many people were grateful to learn about the cheap and easy plastic bottle hack.

“Omgoodness! What a perfect idea! Thank you so much!” one Instagrammer said.

“Wow, what a great idea. I need to do that because I have one and it’s all over. Thank you. I appreciate the tip,” another commented.

“OMG THANK YOU! I have this plant and was thinking I needed to wrap it around a thin moss pole. This way makes so much more sense!” said another thankful viewer.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.