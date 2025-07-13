New homeowner infuriated after neighbor tries to dictate how they use their own property: 'Whole situation is mind-boggling'

Gardening can be functional in creating privacy or defining property lines. Apparently, it can also ignite neighborly rage.

In a post on the r/NeighborsFromHell subreddit, a homeowner detailed their ongoing debacle after deciding to plant shrubs near their property line to create a hedge.

After moving in a month prior, they decided to plant a row of compact hollies — Japanese shrubs — in their brick-bordered high garden that sits more than 1 foot inside their property line. The closest border is shared with their neighbor's driveway.

The neighbor, whom the original poster labeled a "Karen," did not approve, making her feelings known by yelling a colorful array of choice words and accusations. She said the new shrubs interfered with opening their car door and created a dangerous tripping hazard. She went so far as to wish death on all of their plants and even threatened them with promises of misery.

"Whole situation is mind-boggling," the OP wrote. "... I am beyond myself at the entitlement and unreasonableness."

With very loud demands to remove all the bushes so that she can step into their garden when getting in and out of the car, another neighbor got involved in an attempt to help de-escalate and was quickly told to "mind his own business."

Many commenters gave their two cents on how to deal with the unruly neighbor.

"Definitely need to put a camera up that looks at the property line and watches those bushes," one Redditor suggested.

The OP responded in the comments that they have a camera, and the neighbor still slams her door into the shrubs.

In another response, one Redditor advised: "Whatever you do, do it by the book/law! Survey would be starter. Research to see what you are allowed to do to separate your property from theirs. Fences can increase property values, so if that is a feasible option, save money, watch for sales and install one.

"Cameras would be my first investment to document their tirades and rude comments that may turn into threats or worse. They are basically using your property for their parking, driveway convenience. Don't lower yourselves to their level."

Unreasonable neighbors often come with the territory. While amicable living is always the goal, sometimes it's just not possible, particularly when you have neighbors who have been living there for decades and are opposed to change. One gardener caught their neighbor illegally harvesting herbs from their garden — even after being called out for it the first time. Another landowner dealt with a neighbor destroying their property, chopping down 45 mature trees.

From feuds over community gardens to complaints about "unkempt" lawns that are actually Certified Backyard Habitats, neighbors can actually be an obstacle for those who are attempting to live more sustainably. Gardening encourages people to be outdoors, which benefits mental and physical health. Growing native plants and flowers attracts pollinators — the tiny powerhouses our food supply depends on.

"Hold the high moral ground and absolutely the high legal ground," one comment rightfully advised.

"She shouldn't be setting a single toe on your property to get in or out of her car. That's her problem and have her arrested for trespassing if she wants to keep it up," wrote another, with a harsher take.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.