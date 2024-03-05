Neighbor shares footage showing aftermath of destructive rampage down his street: ‘I would be so heartbroken’

“Not sure what to do in this instance.”

A moments-long rampage has crippled efforts to “greenify” a city.

On TikTok, gardening influencer Mr. Bloom (@sfinbloom) shared footage of the aftermath of a planter-smashing rampage that terrorized his city block.

“Looks like someone went on a planter smashing spree through here,” Mr. Bloom says. “The carnage continues as far as I can see.”

The damage goes from one end of the block to the other. Jagged shards of ceramic planters litter the sidewalk, and crushed plants sadly lie on the curb.

“Someone just went and waged war on the neighborhood planters,” laments Mr. Bloom. “Make you feel strong to beat up on plants like that? What the heck, man?”

Destroying private property without permission raises ethical concerns and legal issues, but when oxygen-producing plants are involved, the damage touches the environment, as well.

Potted plants, even small ones, can provide shelter for insects, birds, and other urban wildlife. Destroying them removes these habitats and keeps pollinators from visiting areas that may need them.

Plus, plants help clean the air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. Losing plants means losing natural air filters, which is especially important in a smelly, smoggy city with compromised air quality.

Finally, extensive scientific literature demonstrates plants’ ability to enhance memory retention, reduce symptoms of dementia, and lower cortisol, the hormone associated with stress. Destroying them can harm residents’ physical and mental health and make urban spaces feel less vibrant.

Destroying a few potted plants likely has minor impacts. However, the wanton destruction of gardens and community green spaces can disrupt environmental quality and connections to nature. In general, nurturing plants is much better than destroying them.

Mr. Bloom is struggling to come up with a way to assist his neighbors. “I try my best to respond to acts of greed and destruction with generosity and kindness to those affected,” his caption reads. “Not sure what to do in this instance because I can’t afford to buy everyone new pots.

“What would you do if you found your planters smashed?”

His followers wasted no time offering their two cents. “Time for some vigiPLANTe justice…” one commenter jokingly suggested.

Other commenters said that the video hit close to home: “That’s my neighborhood, and the reason I keep mine in the back. our tree on the street gets broken senselessly on a regular basis.”

“Those are actually really expensive, I would be so heartbroken,” another commenter empathized.

