Gardener shares genius use for empty medicine bottles: 'I have so many'

"It's just a helpful tip that I wanted to show everybody."

Storing plant seeds just got easier thanks to one gardener's clever use of empty medicine bottles.

The scoop

Gardener and TikToker, thatlifeinsurancelady (@thatlifeinsurancelady) has shared a useful tip for storing plant seeds, and all you need are empty medicine bottles.

In the video, the gardener shows how easy it is to label the bottles and store the dry seeds for planting next year, demonstrating with seeds collected from red and orange peppers.

The gardener shared that she had seen the hack from another content creator. "It's just a helpful tip that I wanted to show everybody so you can do it too," the gardener said.

How it's helping

Empty medicine bottles make surprisingly great containers, storing a variety of items, including everything from plant seeds to small items in the bathroom. Others have repurposed them for arts and crafts, and one person showed how they use them as sharps containers for used razor blades.

Finding ways to reuse the bottles and other containers helps to keep plastic out of landfills, reducing waste and helping to prolong the life of storage containers. Only 30% of the plastic ever made is still in circulation, while 60% is in landfills or polluting the land and oceans, according to the University of Michigan.

Medicine bottles are tricky to recycle because, often, curbside collection won't take them due to possible contamination. If you can't reuse them, then finding organizations that accept them for donation, such as animal shelters, is a good way to keep them out of the trash.

Recycling or reusing items helps to keep them in circulation, contributing to a circular economy that reduces waste and conserves resources.

If you can't repurpose items, then knowing your recycling options can help you find ways to dispose of them where the materials can be recuperated and made into new products after use. This reduces the need for raw materials to be extracted from the earth, conserving resources and reducing harmful pollution that is produced in the process.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were glad to find a purpose for the medicine bottles.

"Thank you!! I have so many of both," wrote one grateful commenter.

"Good idea," added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.