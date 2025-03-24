County launches first-of-its-kind recycling program: 'This initiative provides our residents with a simple and convenient way'

The organization will place clothing bins around the county where consumers can toss old clothes.

Union County in New Jersey is set to launch a used-clothing recycling program in an effort to keep unwanted wearables out of landfills. New Jersey 101.5 reported that the county has teamed up with Helpsy to incorporate an accessible way to recycle textiles and accessories.

Helpsy, with the goal of keeping clothing and other textiles from being wasted and lost to landfills, will place clothing bins around Union County where consumers can recycle clothes to be resold or repurposed.

The organization already provides these bins and does home pickups for unwanted clothing, which are then distributed to thrift stores, resellers, and fashion students or are used to make industrial rags. About 33,000 pounds of used clothing are collected by Helpsy daily, 95% of which can be reused.

Clothing reuse is important in the world of sustainability. Helpsy's website notes that its business model saves billions of gallons of water and millions of pounds of carbon dioxide emissions that would otherwise be wasted and emitted in new clothing production. The site also notes that Helpsy has earned the status of a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation.

In the United States, more than 34 billion pounds of textiles are thrown away yearly, according to research from Boston University. Similarly, China trashes over 26 million tons each year.

A major contributor to this issue is the fast-fashion industry. Fast fashion is an environmentally dangerous industry that quickly produces inexpensive copies of current style fads. Clothing items are made with cheap materials, which causes them to have a short lifespan. Brands like Shein and Fashion Nova overproduce products and encourage overbuying, which inevitably results in unbought or unwanted apparel items being disposed of in landfills.

Discarded articles of clothing in landfills cause a wide array of health issues. They clog gutters and contaminate water, release gases that pollute the air and soil, and can impact cardiovascular and respiratory health.

For this reason, thrifting is better than buying new, as it allows consumers to save money on clothes and keep textiles out of landfills. Helpsy's contribution to halting apparel waste is an effective and money-saving solution.

"This initiative provides our residents with a simple and convenient way to recycle unwanted clothing and textiles, reducing waste and contributing to a healthier planet," said Union County Commissioner Chairwoman Lourdes Leon.

Describing the community aspect of its mission, Helpsy shared on Instagram: "Tackling the challenge of textile waste requires collaboration across a broad spectrum of stakeholders. From collectors and legislators to thrift stores and fashion students, each plays a crucial role in building a sustainable future."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.