Man shares simple method to make fresh-smelling cleaning solution at home: 'Easy enough'

A TikTok creator is getting attention for showing how to make a safe, low-cost alternative to a household cleaner — and they say it smells just as fresh.

The scoop

In a post, user Davian McKnight (@weightsandrealestate) shared how he makes a DIY version of popular cleaner Pine-Sol using just pine needles, lemon, and vinegar. The result is a naturally antibacterial cleaner that's free of harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

"I keep a bottle under the sink for easy access when cleaning countertops, sinks, and floors. It also stays near my quail coop — I spray trays and surfaces to keep the ammonia smell down and maintain a fresher space."

#pine #diy #land #farming ♬ original sound - Davian McKnight @weightsandrealestate Here's a natural cleaner that's tough on grime but free of harsh chemicals! This homemade Pine Sol is an easy, natural solution that works wonders in both the house and for the quail coop. It cuts through dirt, freshens the air, and helps neutralize ammonia smells in trays. Ingredients: • Fresh pine needles (a few handfuls) • 1-2 lemons (sliced) • White vinegar (enough to fill your jar) • A glass jar with a lid How to Make It: 1. Pack the jar with pine needles and lemon slices. 2. Fill the jar with white vinegar until fully submerged. 3. Seal and let it sit for two weeks to extract the oils and disinfecting properties. 4. Strain out the solids and transfer the liquid into a spray bottle. How I Use It: I keep a bottle under the sink for easy access when cleaning countertops, sinks, and floors. It also stays near my quail coop—I spray trays and surfaces to keep the ammonia smell down and maintain a fresher space. Where to Store It: • Under the kitchen sink for daily cleaning. • In the coop area for quick maintenance. • In a spray bottle in the bathroom for a fresh-smelling, chemical-free cleaner. Do you make your own cleaning solutions? What's your go-to recipe? Drop your favorite blends in the comments! #fyp

To make the cleaner, the creator fills a large jar with pine needles, tops it off with white vinegar, and pops in a few fresh lemon slices. After sealing the jar and letting it sit for about two weeks, the mixture infuses into a fragrant, pine-scented solution. Once strained, it can be poured into a reusable spray bottle and used on countertops, bathroom surfaces, and even floors.

The clean smell comes from freshly cut citrus, and the acidity of vinegar helps cut through grime and grease. The natural oils in the pine needles offer mild antibacterial properties and a refreshing, woodsy scent to boot.

How it's helping

This homemade cleaner costs just a few dollars to make and eliminates the need for multiple single-use plastic bottles over time — not only saving money but also cutting down on clutter in the kitchen cabinet. In fact, you can even repurpose an old spray bottle (just make sure to wash it well). It's non-toxic, biodegradable, and completely customizable. You can add herbs, other essential oils, or orange peels for extra scent and cleaning power.

Many popular cleaners have downsides, whether they contain ingredients like ammonia or artificial scents that can irritate skin and lungs. This DIY swap uses common, inexpensive ingredients you probably already have around. In fact, you can save up lemon peels from fruit you've already used to stretch their use even farther.

Beyond saving money, switching to natural cleaning products helps reduce chemical runoff, which can harm local waterways and ecosystems. Vinegar- and citrus-based cleaners are gentle enough for most surfaces but tough enough to replace commercial products that come in plastic-heavy packaging and rely on synthetic chemicals.

What everyone's saying

The TikTok video racked up praise for its simplicity and practicality.

"That's easy enough for me to do. Thank you," one commenter said.

Another added, "I said yesterday at Sam's it has to be a better and cleaner way than chemicals. Thank you very much."

Others loved the idea of turning foraged pine needles and kitchen scraps into something useful.

"I love the scent of fresh pine especially during Christmas time," one user wrote.

"My property is full of pine trees... pinesol is $9," another user pointed out.

