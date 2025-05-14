Dog training expert shares handy tip to use empty pill bottles: 'We should try to think of more uses for these'

If you're a pet parent with leftover pill bottles, you have a free tool to make life easier. TikToker Anne Kane (@user9791567709001) showed how to use them as a carrying case and training tool.

The scoop

Maybe you take medication or get some from the vet for your pet. If so, don't throw the bottles away when finished. As Anne showed, these can quickly become an easy training tool and snack holder instead. Simply fill them with treats to easily carry around or leave in strategic areas around the home and outside. The container keeps the treats dry, and you can easily put one in your purse, pocket, car, etc., to have on hand when with your dog.

Are you training a puppy? When filled with treats, shake it to make a sound to attract your dog. As Kane suggests, shaking it signals your pup to come to you on command when you want to bring them inside or have them perform a trick.

How it's helping

When you know your recycling options, you can keep plastic, which those pill bottles contain, away from landfills. Unfortunately, the type of plastic these containers consist of isn't eligible for regular recycling bins. That's where creative upcycling methods come in handy.

"My my… we should try to think of more uses for these neat little handy containers," suggested the post's creator. One seamstress reuses these bottles to store her sewing equipment and converts the lid into a pin cushion. Do you have a green thumb? A gardener places their plants' aerial roots — roots that grow above ground — inside them with water to promote their growth.

Recycling these and other plastic containers keeps plastic out of waterways already crowded with harmful microplastics that can seep into human bodies. You also help prevent aquatic life from choking on plastic items they may mistake for food.

If you run out of creative upcycling ideas for items around your home, organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, GotSneakers, etc., can help. Decluttering your space with professional organizers can also put money in your pocket due to store rebates or selling to thrift shops.

What everyone's saying

"Awesome ideas! Between fosters, rescues, and 5 of our own, I have soooo many of these!" said one dog parent.

Do you have earbuds you keep misplacing? Someone recommended, "You can also use the bottles to put earphones in them to carry in your purse."

