Redditor discovers $6,000 art piece at their local thrift store, on sale for less than $50: ‘I hope you keep it forever’

Often, thrifting is just a fun way to spend an afternoon. But on occasion, it can turn out to be a gold mine of discarded items with enormous values.

That’s evident in a post from one Reddit user, who hit the jackpot when they picked up a lithograph for just $45. As it turns out, the piece was the work of world-renowned artist Pierre Soulages and was allegedly worth around $6,000.

Pierre Soulages was a French painter, engraver, and printmaker, known for his large-scale abstract works. He was considered one of the most important artists of the 21st century. He became known as “the painter of black,” and many of his works feature gestural brushstrokes of black paint on large canvases.

Lithography is a printing method utilizing oil and water, two substances that cannot fully mix. The printing is often done on a stone or metal plate with a smooth surface.

Soulages’ lithographs are characterized by their strong, dark lines and deep blacks, which are created by and often feature geometric shapes and patterns. They are highly sought after by collectors and art enthusiasts. This Reddit user got lucky with a find that many in the art world look for across the globe.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Thrift shopping is clearly easier on your wallet than purchasing new items, but beyond that, thrifting is also better for the planet. When clothing and other items are purchased new, they often end up being thrown away or sent to landfills after a short period of use. Thrift shopping keeps these items in use for longer, reducing the amount of waste that needs to be disposed of.

Reddit users were in awe in the comments, with one suggesting showcasing the lithograph during an Antiques Roadshow visit.

“Did you know what it was before you bought it?” another asks. In a comment, the original poster admits that they originally had no idea how much the piece was worth.

“I know it’s worth a lot of money, but it’s so beautiful I hope you keep it forever,” another adds.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.