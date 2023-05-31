These hidden dangers in your garage could seriously hurt your pets — here’s how to avoid them

A pet exposed to chemical fumes may suffer lung damage and inflammation that makes it difficult for them to breathe.

Gasoline cars aren’t just bad for human health and the environment — they can also hurt your pets.

What’s happening with pets and cars?

The negative health effects of car exhaust fumes are well-studied and well-known. Cars produce carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, black carbon, and fine particulate matter, which can damage the lungs and cause short- and long-term health problems.

Animals also suffer from this air pollution, but according to CleanTechnica, when it comes to pets and cars, there’s an even bigger problem. Household pets, especially cats and dogs, often have access to garages, driveways, and storage areas where owners keep the chemicals they need for their cars.

Why are chemicals a problem?

Fuel, oil, engine coolant, and similar chemicals are a serious danger for pets, CleanTechnica reports. If not stored properly, they can leak, spill, or release fumes. This can lead to severe injuries depending on the specific substance and how an animal is exposed.

For example, when fuel is spilled on the ground, pets may get it on their skin or in their eyes, where it can cause irritation and burns, CleanTechnica reports. When grooming themselves later, they may swallow fuel, which can lead to lethargy and severe digestive problems that cause sudden weight loss.

A pet exposed to chemical fumes may suffer lung damage and inflammation that makes it difficult for them to breathe.

Engine coolant is an especially large problem because it has a sweet taste. This can lead animals to drink this potentially lethal substance on purpose, CleanTechinca explains.

What can I do to prevent these issues?

For owners of cars that run on gasoline, it’s essential to store all your chemicals in containers designed for that type of substance to prevent corrosion, spills, and escaping fumes. Check regularly for spills and clean them thoroughly.

For more reliable prevention, you can switch to an electric vehicle (EV). These vehicles don’t need gasoline and use fewer toxic chemicals than a traditional car. They also don’t produce exhaust, making them much safer for you and your pet. They’re even better for the environment, making them the ideal choice.

