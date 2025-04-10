Pet owner shares money-saving tip using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is my kids' favorite thing to do'

A TikTok user found a money-saving way to keep your furry friends entertained. By taking an empty toilet paper roll and filling it with hay and treats, you can give your pet an enrichment toy that keeps them busy for hours.

The scoop

Isla (@x_cloverandhazel_x) showed us how easy it is to add everyday fun into our pets' lives. The video captures her stuffing an empty toilet paper roll with hay.

Later in the video, Isla also stuffs some treats in the roll, stating, "You can put some treats/food in as well to make it more tempting." She then tosses the roll to her bunnies, Clover and Hazel, who appear excited about their new tasty toy.

How it's helping

According to Cottonelle, a single-person household uses 85 rolls of toilet paper a year, with family households using over 300. Even if you consider that a high estimate, it's a lot of cardboard we're throwing out regularly.

Paper towels or toilet paper rolls aren't household items we think twice about, but their uses can be endless. By employing them as enrichment toys for your pets, you're saving money on toys and mitigating the risk your furry friend may not like the new expensive toy you bought.

Though cardboard is biodegradable and recyclable, it often ends up in landfills, which contributes to overcrowding and the creation of the toxic gas methane. So, why not repurpose it when the roll runs out?

Other uses for empty paper rolls include cord organizers, jewelry detanglers, and even seed starters. Repurposing your cardboard and containers is a great way to save money while helping the environment, and the possibilities are endless.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved the hack, with one user saying, "This is my kids' favorite thing to do for our buns!"

Another user shared: "Another idea is putting treats in them and folding each side like a stereotypical sweets wrapper!! It looks SO cuteeee!"

