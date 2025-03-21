Woman shares neat travel hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'That's actually smart'

"They keep clowning me for carrying around a toilet paper roll with me."

If you have ever traveled with necklaces in luggage, you likely are aware of the frustration knots can cause. Even if you put your chains in individual bags, they can still get tangled within themselves.

Many go-to tips offered to jewelry wearers require plastic or to buy something new, such as a new organizer with lots of pockets or wrapping the chains in a freezer bag. But eco-friendly shoppers probably hope for a simpler solution.

The scoop

Low-waste and zero-waste consumers rejoiced when TikToker lucy dot q (@lostwithlucy) shared a tip that anyone can do.

In the video, Lucy shows herself unclasping a necklace that had been threaded through an empty toilet paper roll and then placing it around her neck. It shows the necklace was unknotted and ready to go for her occasion.

"They keep clowning me for carrying around a toilet paper roll with me, but I think it's a smart way to keep my necklaces untangled and ready for travel," she wrote.

How it's helping

This hack is a great way to save both time and money, as well as preserve the product. Untangling chains can take hours, and this hack saves you the hassle.

It also saves you from spending upwards of $100 on a jewelry case to transport your jewelry in a chic container that may or may not assist with keeping your chains untangled. To be able to use leftover packaging around your house to help you with storage instead of buying new is more eco-friendly and satisfying for your wallet.

Another benefit of this hack is that you can prevent tarnishing your fine jewelry and scratching your costume jewelry. After a lot of bumps in the road, or in the sky, adding in spacers and protection between your jewelry preserves your product and extends its life. It's always wonderful when you can extend the life of your product so that it stays useful for many years and out of our landfills and oceans.

What everyone's saying

One user complimented Lucy, saying, "A woman in STEM."

Another user suggested another household item that functions the same but allows for more space: "You can use a straw, too! It's a little smaller."

Once you are done with the toilet paper rolls or other household products, you can recycle your goods properly with this guide.

Overall, the consensus was that the hack was brilliant and a must to use during their next travels.

"That's actually smart. I just fight to untangle them when I get where I'm going," a third user replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.