Reddit users warn pet foster parent that wet bags can turn soiled laundry into a mildew trap

"But I think you might be overthinking the storage."

Switching from paper towels and disposable pet pads to washable cloths can save money and reduce waste. But it can also create a less glamorous problem: what to do with damp, smelly laundry between loads.

That was the challenge one zero-waste pet foster brought to Reddit after trying to manage reusable pee pads, dog diapers, pet linens, dish rags, and washcloths without running the washer every day.

The scoop

In a post on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, the Redditor explained that regularly fostering dogs had led them to adopt reusable pet supplies rather than disposable pads and other items. At the same time, they were moving away from paper towels toward reusable cloths.

"So it's a lot of wet laundry with strong odors but infrequent loads," the poster wrote, asking when storing soiled items in a wet bag becomes "too long" with concerns of mildew, and whether they actually needed a diaper pail.

Commenters pointed in another direction. For items that have been rinsed but are still damp, many said breathable storage works better than sealing everything up.

Others suggested laying damp cloths across a bucket or hamper to dry before joining the regular laundry pile. For especially smelly items, a few users recommended low-cost household staples, such as baking soda or washing soda, as a pre-treatment.

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How it's helping

The biggest advantage of this approach is odor control. Commenters repeatedly warned that trapping moisture in an airtight or semi-sealed bag can worsen odors, especially when pet urine is involved.

Letting items dry out first can help prevent the sour, musty odor that builds up when damp laundry sits too long and may also reduce the risk of mildew before wash day.

It can also save money. Using reusable cloths, pads, and linens instead of disposable ones can reduce repeat purchases over time. Some commenters also noted that if a washer has a small-load setting, washing pee-soiled items a bit more often may be worth it.

From an environmental standpoint, the setup can make it easier to stick with reusable swaps. If people can manage washable dish rags, pet pads, and cleaning cloths without odors developing in their homes, they may be more likely to keep using those lower-waste options instead of switching back to paper towels and single-use absorbent pads.

What everyone's saying

The overall reaction was pretty consistent: airflow matters.

"Wet bag systems are in general less hygienic than rinsing and allowing the rags to dry until you can wash them," one commenter wrote.

"For your pet messes, more frequent washing seems needed," another suggested. "But I think you might be overthinking the storage. A plastic laundry basket with air holes is probably all you need."

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