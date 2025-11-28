Homeowner outraged over careless actions by HOA workers: 'I worry that anything attracted there will be harmed'

A devastated homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after their HOA sprayed pesticides on their garden without warning.

According to the OP, they have a small area of land that is not maintained by the HOA. Their bylaws explicitly state that these areas are the responsibility of the homeowner to maintain. As a result, the OP decided to grow pollinator-friendly native plants in their small plot of land.

However, one day, the OP witnessed a maintenance worker spraying their lawn. The worker then placed a "pesticide treated, keep off" sign right on the OP's flower bed.

"The entire purpose of what I was doing there was to attract and support local wildlife, and now I worry that anything attracted there will be harmed in the process," wrote the OP.

Since the OP lives in a wooded area along the Root River of Wisconsin, they are also worried about the environmental impact these pesticides will have on the local ecosystem. "We are also right on a river, so these pesticides could potentially be leeching into the waterways," added the OP.

Unfortunately, across the country, homeowners have dealt with similar situations, as HOAs have been caught fighting homeowners on eco-friendly updates. HOAs have not only made it difficult for homeowners to grow native plants but have also caused headaches for homeowners looking to install solar panels or even hang laundry outside to dry.

Blocking homeowners from making these environmentally friendly changes prevents homeowners from reaping the monetary benefits associated with these lifestyle updates. Switching to a native plant lawn, for example, can save you $225 each year on water and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides.

While working with an HOA can be challenging at times, there are ways you can revise your bylaws.

Redditors in the r/homeowners forum empathized with the OP and offered potential solutions.

"The best course of action here is going to a HOA meeting and voicing your concerns," responded one user.

"I am considering proposing less harmful alternatives to our board," wrote the OP. "I love our neighborhood, appreciate our local wildlife, and want to take care of our area."

