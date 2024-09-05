Tenant seeks advice after landlord refuses crucial air conditioning request: 'Keep this receipt for when you renew'

Everything is bigger in Texas. It's also exponentially hotter, with temperatures in some parts of the state averaging a daily high of over 98 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months.

One resident went to r/Renters after a dispute with their landlord over the AC.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

With the humidity rising, a Texas tenant found their air conditioning window unit wasn't getting cooler than 75 degrees. When their allergies started to kick in, they finally reached out to the landlord.

The landlord arrived and asked if the filter and batteries had been changed. The tenant confirmed they're changed every month and mentioned the inside of the unit was full of gunk. The landlord said it was nothing to be worried about and then proceeded to call the resident an "idiot."

"If you don't like it then move out," the landlord stated after a long rant about how owning commercial property validated his assessment, according to the OP.

The tenant had a tech come look at it. A series of photos show just how dirty the AC unit was. After a $300 service bill, the lessee is wondering how to get reimbursed or what action can be taken against the landlord for negligence.

Ignoring the AC's deficiency wasted energy, cost money, and potentially jeopardized the resident's health. It is unfortunate that these types of grievances aren't all that uncommon between tenants and landlords.

Renters across the country are constantly finding themselves at odds with landlords or homeowners associations when it comes to implementing eco-friendly lifestyle changes such as gardening, lawn care, and energy-efficient appliances and habits.

One landlord had police confiscate a tenant's indoor plant collection. Another charged all EV owners on the property an additional $75 monthly charging fee with no documentation. Tenants in San Francisco were almost evicted for hanging their laundry to dry. A lot of these frustrations could have been avoided with simple communication. Sometimes, it's just a matter of perspective that leads to understanding.

If you find yourself in a similar predicament, follow The Cool Down's guide for working with HOAs and landlords to create mutually beneficial changes that will save you money and restore your peace of mind.

The AC drama stirred up a lot of conversation in the comments.

"There's not many renters' rights in Texas," one Redditor posited.

"It isn't as easy as some states, but repair and deduct is absolutely a thing in Texas. It's just very strict and not easily done," another advised, including a link for requirements necessary to withhold rent.

"Keep this receipt for when you renew, or leave the place you are living," a third suggested.

