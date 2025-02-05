New homeowner seeks advice after sharing photo of potential landscaping blunder: 'Wanted to verify that I wasn't making some huge mistake'

Moving into a new place can be exciting, and adding some plants can make a house or an apartment feel like a home.

That's exactly what this Reddit user did. They also consulted r/Permaculture to learn more about how to maintain their new trees.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their garden contained a Honeycrisp apple tree, a dwarf peach tree, and two dwarf pear trees. They also wanted to plant some persimmon trees and another apple tree.

Some smaller beds in front of the trees included raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

The original poster shared their setup because it was "the side of the yard with the most amount of sun, but wanted to verify that I wasn't making some huge mistake."

Growing your own produce can be fruitful not just for your body but also for your mind. Spending time in nature can boost your mental health.

Even if you're just growing green onions on your windowsill, something sprouting under your care is a beautiful sight to behold.

If fruits and vegetables aren't your thing, switching to a natural lawn can also have a huge positive impact on your local ecosystem. Natural lawns are pretty, and they attract native pollinators.

As for the OP, a couple of Reddit users came to the rescue with important info.

"Make sure that you don't plant your trees right up against the fence like where you've got them placed. Doing that could damage the fence. … And if you need to replace your fence, you will be damaging tree roots," one user stated.

When the OP asked what a safe distance would be, another Redditor said to space trees six feet out from the fence.

They added: "Certified arborists are not trained in fruit tree care by default to earn their certification. Always refer to experienced fruit tree growers, orchardists and experts for fruit tree advice."

