Expert gardener reveals money and time-saving hack for staple plant: 'I've been growing them for so many years and I didn't know this'

In a recent TikTok, an expert gardener shared a way to grow a staple plant without the need for planting it at the beginning of the season.

The scoop

Jamie Walton (@nettlesandpetals) shared an insightful technique to achieve this with runner beans. In the video, he reveals how allowing runner beans to become perennial can lead to earlier and more abundant harvests.

"Perennial runner beans! I am always looking for ways to simplify gardening," he said.

Jamie explains that by cutting runner beans at the base and mulching over them, the plants can regrow from their established root systems in the following season. This approach eliminates the need for replanting each year.

To make runner beans perennial, Jamie begins by allowing the plants to die back in autumn. He collects and saves dry seeds from the season's pods before cutting each plant's main stem to about six inches above the soil.

After removing the remaining plants and trellis, he trims the stems down to ground level. To protect the root systems over winter, Jamie covers them with an inch of compost and a thicker layer of mulch, such as straw. In mild climates, this method ensures the beans resprout come spring.

How it's helping

The method offers gardeners the advantage of earlier harvests, as perennial plants begin growing sooner than newly sown seeds. Additionally, it reduces the time and effort spent on planting each year.

Environmentally, making perennial plants in your own garden is like hitting the gardening jackpot. By reusing plants you already have, you can enjoy beautiful greenery and flowers year after year without having to spend a dime on replacements.

Moreover, having a garden filled with perennials contributes to a healthier environment. More plants mean more food for pollinators, which are essential for food growth and the health of local ecosystems.

Additionally, plants naturally take in air pollution and release oxygen, helping to improve air quality. So, by growing perennials, you're not only enhancing your garden's beauty but also supporting the environment and human health.

What people are saying

The TikTok community responded enthusiastically to Jamie's method.

"I'd like to try this," one commenter said.

"I've been growing them for so many years and I didn't know this!" another wrote.

The general sentiment reflected excitement and appreciation for a simple yet effective gardening hack that benefits the gardener and the environment.

