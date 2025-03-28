New state initiative takes aim at dangerous growths that are taking over the landscape: 'Eliminate threats'

Pennsylvania is taking the initiative in helping rid itself of invasive species, whose population is a growing problem across the country. Their idea? Instead of trying to do further damage to the environment, the government is encouraging residents to bring native species back to the state.

The Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program is a new initiative by the state to allow residents of the state to remove invasive plant species from their property, replacing them with plants that are naturally found in the state.

It first encourages the removal of tier-one invasive species, which includes an extensive list of trees and shrubs that have the capacity to spread to other areas. Invasive plants can disrupt local ecological communities, spreading aggressively, and have even been cited as increasing the odds of wildfires.

"Invasive trees and shrubs take over farm fields, landscapes, and forests, choking out native species and harboring ticks and harmful pests like spotted lanternflies," said Russell Redding, secretary of the Department of Agriculture. "Replacing invasives with beneficial natives is a way homeowners can eliminate threats to their farming neighbors and attract pollinators that will continue to benefit farms and beautify Pennsylvania landscapes for years to come."

By reducing the spread of these invasive species, native plants will be able to thrive, which in turn, supports local animal populations and encourages healthy soil, bringing a sense of equilibrium back to local ecosystems.

Residents in Pennsylvania can register on the state's website, and every resident is eligible for this new service. Once registered, officials will come to assess which plants need to be removed and which local plants might suitably fit the environment of your property.

Residents who register for this service can replace up to five invasive plant species on their property

"By removing invasive trees and shrubs and replacing them with native species, Pennsylvanians can restore balance to their landscapes, improve habitat for wildlife, and help stop the spread of harmful plants," said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. "With more than 2,000 native species in Pennsylvania, there are plenty of great alternatives to enhance yards and green spaces."

By rewilding your yard, you can introduce native plants back into your local environment, ultimately benefiting pollinators and reducing the need for chemicals and extra water, saving you money and encouraging a healthier environment for years to come.

