  • Home Home

Property owner met with dire warnings after sharing photo of growth in their pasture: 'Every year you wait is a mistake'

"Not worth the fruit it will give you."

by Alyssa Ochs
"Not worth the fruit it will give you."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Invasive plants are sometimes called "ecological homewreckers" because they can disrupt the balance between native species and their environments. Often prompted by human activity, invasive species can relentlessly take over the land and cause major headaches for homeowners and gardeners everywhere. 

One Reddit user shared their frustrations, posting a photo of a stubborn, overgrown, and thorny plant in their North Carolina pasture. 

"Not worth the fruit it will give you."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Part of it is overgrown some and these guys are everywhere," the original poster explained. "Most are 3 to 4 feet and growing close tangled together." 

The OP didn't provide any further details to help identify the plant, nor did they describe how the plant got there or what else was growing in their yard. But if this situation already feels too familiar, you might try to identify any bothersome invasive plants on your property and take the steps to keep them at bay. 

One of the best ways to ensure a manageable yard is to focus your landscaping on native species. A natural lawn filled with plants meant to grow where you live will support the local ecosystem and pollinators while providing food and shelter for wildlife. 

Rewilding your yard not only helps it look more beautiful with less effort, but it also reduces the costs and environmental impacts associated with watering, fertilizing, and pest control.  

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Additionally, you can limit the spread of invasive species by cleaning your hiking boots and gear after being on trails and doing outdoor activities. 

Many problematic non-native plants — such as bamboo, wild mustard, and Japanese honeysuckle — can spread aggressively. Followers in the r/whatisthisplant subreddit identified the OP's plant as Himalayan blackberry. 

"Not worth the fruit it will give you — kill it now," one Reddit user advised. "Seriously. They will take over. Every year you wait is a mistake."

"Looking around more, they are taking over and look to be killing everything else in its path," the OP replied

Another Redditor chimed in, "They are aggressive indeed."

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x