Shopper stupefied after checking price tag inside apparel at Goodwill: 'A dream'

A shopper's trip to Goodwill turned into a success after they found an item of clothing that usually retails for hundreds of dollars.

"Few things I found at Goodwill the other day," wrote the Reddit user in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. The caption was paired with photos revealing boots and a next-to-new jacket from Pendleton, which has similar jackets on its website selling for $300.

The user only paid $7.99 for the jacket, making it an unbelievable steal.

Excited users flocked to the comments to praise the OP for such an incredible find.

"Nice score on the Pendleton jacket," wrote one commenter.

The popularity of thrifting has taken social media by storm over the last decade. Some speculate this is because social media has driven eco-consciousness.

Marc Mezzacca, the founder and thrifting expert at CouponFollow, told USA Today that "Thrifting is now touted as a means of sustainable fashion and offering exclusive, one-of-a-kind finds that cannot be achieved with fast fashion."

"It has also raised the cultural bar to make thrifting a default not only for budgeting but also for being a vehicle for personal expression and ethical consumerism," he added.

One study undertaken by Mezzacca's company found that "thrift shopping saves Americans an average of over $2,000 each year." These impressive stats are nothing to sniff at and have been a major reason why younger and older generations alike have been flocking to thrift stores in search of low prices for high-quality items.

Fast fashion also appeals to those looking for low prices on clothes. However, thrifting is also better for the environment. Opting for high-quality secondhand clothes eliminates the need to quickly repurchase the same item when a low-quality garment gives out — a common occurrence with fast fashion.

It's been estimated by Greenpeace that more than 101 million tons of clothing end up in landfills annually, contributing to air and water pollution that burden wildlife and humans.

The cleaner lifecycle of thrifting is a clear way to mitigate these impacts while you feel good about making a positive impact on the planet — and finding better clothes for better prices.

Many Redditors affirmed the thrifting lifestyle while showering the OP with compliments.

"The jacket is a dream," confirmed one Reddit user.

"Congrats on the awesome find," another said.

